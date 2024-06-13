Zimbabwe: 'Business Units Foster Rapid Economic Growth, Transform Farming Landscape'

GOVERNMENT continues to demonstrate its commitment to transforming the lives of rural communities with 43 school business units, nine youth business units, 157 village business units and 21 chief business units having been established so far.

Statistics revealed by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development yesterday indicate that 230 business units were established in June.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy director for crop production Mrs Kundai Makuku said the Ministry was taking advantage of the winter period to establish business units, as many horticulture crops thrive well during that period.

"Village, school and youth business units are local economic entities established within rural villages to promote entrepreneurship, economic development and self-reliance at the grassroots level," said Mrs Makuku.

These units not only focus on increasing agricultural productivity but also on diversifying crops to ensure a more balanced and nutritious diet, she observed.

She further stressed that by promoting the cultivation of a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and grains, the Government aimed to combat malnutrition and improve overall community health.

The impact of these initiatives extends beyond the boundaries of the village business units. By strengthening local food production, they reduce dependency on external sources and create a more self-sufficient food system. This, in turn, contributes to the economic development of rural communities and empowers small-scale farmers to take charge of their livelihoods.

Village, youth and school business units are a robust drought mitigation measure because they provide food, nutrition and financial security to the rural population.

Cabinet has since directed that 10 000 business units be established by November this year as such game changer projects are set to economically empower the once-less privileged of the society with women and youth among the targeted beneficiaries.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the main focus was to transform communal farmers from subsistence to surplus-oriented producers.

Government is collaborating with some local banks to expand the initiative to more regions, ensuring that every community has a chance to benefit from this transformative approach to agriculture.

Minister Masuka said the economically empowered villagers could now sell produce and generate income.

He urged farmers to take farming as a business and appreciate that agriculture could indeed anchor the transformation of rural livelihoods.