Rwanda: Nduhungirehe, Makamba Discuss Rwanda, Tanzania Ties Following Ministerial Appointment

13 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Newly appointed foreign affairs minister Olivier Nduhungirehe had a telephone call with his Tanzanian counterpart January Makamba on Thursday, June 13, in which the latter congratulated him on being entrusted by President Paul Kagame for "this important role" as well as committed to work closely together to strengthen relations between "our friendly countries."

President Kagame made changes in Cabinet and in government agencies on Wednesday, appointing Nduhungirehe - Rwanda's Ambassador to The Netherlands - the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, replacing Dr Vincent Biruta.

In a post on X, Makamba said: "I congratulated him on being entrusted by H.E @PaulKagame for this important role. We committed to work closely together to strengthen relations between our friendly countries."

Nduhungirehe responded thanking Makamba for his call "and for your warm wishes."

He added: "Tanzania and Rwanda are indeed friendly countries, and I highly value our relations and economic ties. I pledged to work with you to strengthen those relations, as well as our East African Community (EAC)."

In March, Rwanda's outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, and Makamba committed to boosting the two countries' bilateral ties in various sectors including trade, energy and infrastructure.

Makamba who was then in Rwanda for a four-day working visit, said Tanzania would "continue to make it easier for Rwanda to use the port of Dar es Salam for its international trade."

About 80 per cent of Rwanda's imports pass through Dar es Salam port.

Makamba said Tanzania would improve the construction of its road network, especially the 92 kilometres of highway from Rusahunga to Rusumo, to facilitate the transport of goods between the two countries.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.