Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mahmud, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to boost them.

This came during a phone conversation HH the Amir held today with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

They also discussed the latest developments in Somalia and several regional and international issues of common concern.