Botswana: U.S. and Botswana to Co-Host African Chiefs of Defense Conference

13 June 2024
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
By U.S. Embassy Gaborone

Stuttgart — The United States and Botswana will co-host the 2024 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Gaborone the last week of June, bringing together top military leaders from across Africa to exchange knowledge, encourage partnerships, and foster collaboration toward addressing shared security and stability challenges.

This year will mark the first time the U.S. has co-hosted the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) with an African nation, and the first time the conference will take place within Africa. Keynote speakers and panelists will include high-level civilian and military officials, including key leaders from U.S. Embassy Gaborone and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Since 2017, the African Chiefs of Defense Conference has served as a premier forum for senior military leaders across the continent to convene and collaborate in advancing shared goals for a safer, more prosperous Africa. Last year's conference took place in Rome, Italy.

The following quotes about the conference are attributable to the U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs Office:

  • Building upon the successes of previous conferences, the 2024 event promises to foster an environment conducive to knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation. Through panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities, participants will have the opportunity to glean insights from esteemed experts, share best practices, and forge enduring partnerships.
  • As military leaders from across the African continent prepare to converge in Botswana, the stage is set for a dynamic and productive exchange of ideas. Through collaboration, dialogue, and shared commitment, the 2024 conference aims to advance the shared goal of a safer, more prosperous Africa.
  • The African Chiefs of Defense Conference serves as a premier forum for military leaders from across the African continent to convene, collaborate, and address pressing security challenges. Through dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnership-building, the conference aims to foster regional stability and enhance collective security efforts.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Botswana Defence Force POC Lt. Col. Fana Maswabi at fmaswabi@gov.bw, U.S. Africa Command POC LCDR Bobby Dixon at africom-pao@mail.mil, and U.S. Embassy Gaborone Public Affairs POC Dominick Tao at PDSGaborone@state.gov

Read the original article on Africom.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Africa Command. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.