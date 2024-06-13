Botswana: U.S. and Botswana to Co-Host African Chiefs of Defense Conference

Stuttgart — The United States and Botswana will co-host the 2024 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Gaborone the last week of June, bringing together top military leaders from across Africa to exchange knowledge, encourage partnerships, and foster collaboration toward addressing shared security and stability challenges.

This year will mark the first time the U.S. has co-hosted the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) with an African nation, and the first time the conference will take place within Africa. Keynote speakers and panelists will include high-level civilian and military officials, including key leaders from U.S. Embassy Gaborone and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Since 2017, the African Chiefs of Defense Conference has served as a premier forum for senior military leaders across the continent to convene and collaborate in advancing shared goals for a safer, more prosperous Africa. Last year's conference took place in Rome, Italy.

The following quotes about the conference are attributable to the U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs Office:

Building upon the successes of previous conferences, the 2024 event promises to foster an environment conducive to knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation. Through panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities, participants will have the opportunity to glean insights from esteemed experts, share best practices, and forge enduring partnerships.

As military leaders from across the African continent prepare to converge in Botswana, the stage is set for a dynamic and productive exchange of ideas. Through collaboration, dialogue, and shared commitment, the 2024 conference aims to advance the shared goal of a safer, more prosperous Africa.

The African Chiefs of Defense Conference serves as a premier forum for military leaders from across the African continent to convene, collaborate, and address pressing security challenges. Through dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnership-building, the conference aims to foster regional stability and enhance collective security efforts.

