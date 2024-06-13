Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant move towards strengthening government accountability and transparency, the Somali Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, has approved new regulations for the Office of the Auditor General.

This development occurred during the weekly Council of Ministers meeting, which also focused on critical national security and education matters.

The Ministry of Defense briefed the Prime Minister on the imminent withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces and the transition plan for the Somali National Army (SNA) to assume full responsibility for public security by December 2024.

The Council of Ministers commended the SNA for its successful operations against Khawarij insurgent groups, particularly highlighting recent victories in the Jubbaland and Galmudug regions.

In the education sector, the Ministry of Education, Heritage, and Higher Education presented a report on preparations for the National High School Examination for the 2023-2024 academic year's 4th grade.

This year, over 37,000 students are expected to participate in the exams, which have been consistently administered across the nation for the past decade.

The newly ratified legal framework for the Auditor General's Office is set to reinforce the application of the law, a crucial step in maintaining the integrity of Somalia's financial management system.

The Cabinet's decision underscores the government's commitment to transparency and accountability as Somalia continues its journey towards stability and development.