Uganda: Is Museveni Taking Shelter After the Rain?

"I've been hearing that there is a racket from Ministry of Finance to Parliament, but now I have proof. Their time is up!" Museveni said his State of the Nation Address last week.

With scandals emerging from all over the country involving top government officials like the 2007 Chogm scandal involving the then former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya and ex Minister Sam Kuteesa, NSSF and the recent mabaati saga involving Speaker of Parliament and former ministers, little or no penalty has been given to the offenders.

Museveni's sudden interest in the corruption disease comes as a relief to the innocent citizens but as a cosmetic move to those that have studied and know the language of politics.

Counsel George Musisi, a constitutional lawyer, told Next Radio's Big Interview that Museveni has the capacity to stop corruption but the willpower is not there since he only fights when it suits his political needs.

"Corruption can be stopped if there is meaningful will which I don't think the NRM government can develop at this point since corruption is the mode of governance they have adopted," he said.

Counsel Musisi recalls of a time that the Inspector General of Police brought up something within the law called the 'lifestyle audit' where every official would be accountable for the assets they have but Museveni said they should be left alone provided they invested their own money.

He also gave a directive for army officials to be left alone which saw the IGG pouring cold water on his words.

"The corruption bulk stops with the president, if he ordains the officers to take charge and bring it to a total wipe out then the vice will be combated," Musisi said.

Could this be a hinge for the incoming 2026 NRM manifesto?