South Sudan Opposition Leaders Express Doubts Over Upcoming Elections

Nairobi — Opposition leaders from South Sudan, currently engaged in peace talks in Nairobi, have voiced serious concerns about the country's readiness for upcoming elections.

The leaders highlighted several critical issues that need addressing before a fair and credible election can take place. These include the need for a permanent constitution, adequate funding, the resettlement of displaced people, a unified national army, a police force capable of safeguarding the polls, and a conducive political environment.

"There are no conditions for elections now. Our people are still divided. We need to reconcile our people," stated Pagan Amum, leader of the opposition delegation. "We need to meet all the prerequisites of holding a free and fair election. Holding elections in a divided environment, without a single army, and with political parties having their own militias and forces, could lead us back to conflict and war, which we want to avoid at all costs."

Amum emphasized that South Sudan is experiencing a deep national crisis, with a fractured social fabric. He warned that failure in the peace talks was not an option. "The economy is in ruin, reeling under the toxic effects of state capture and rampant corruption. The service delivery system is broken, denying the people of South Sudan any social and developmental services. The state is unable to pay the salaries of civil servants, the army, and the police," he said.

Despite these challenges, Amum expressed confidence in the ongoing mediation process, rebranded by President William Ruto as the "Tumaini Initiative." He noted that the process had made significant progress, including the signing of a declaration of commitments to the Tumaini Initiative and fostering trust and confidence among the parties. "This was a landmark and unique accomplishment, creating a conducive environment and positive spirit to address the root causes of the conflict and crisis in South Sudan," Amum added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lual Dau, Secretary of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), underscored the importance of the mediation talks in Nairobi for transitioning South Sudan to peace and democracy. "But more importantly, there is a need for strong institutions. If you are going to have credible and fair elections, we need an independent judiciary system to ensure that courts protect the constitution. Everyone must be convinced that whether you win or lose the election, the results will be respected, and the nation will support whoever wins," Dau stated.

The opposition leaders' remarks come amid ongoing efforts to stabilize South Sudan and ensure a peaceful transition to democracy.