Morocco: Weather Alert - Strong Winds, Dust Storms Expected in Several Moroccan Provinces

Rabat — Morocco's General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) has issued a weather alert predicting strong gusts of wind accompanied by local dust storms across multiple provinces of the Kingdom. The alert, classified at the orange vigilance level, covers specific periods on Friday and Saturday.

According to the DGM bulletin, wind gusts ranging from 75 to 85 kmph (47 to 53 mph) are forecasted from Friday at 5:00 PM until Saturday at 4:00 AM in the provinces of Ouarzazate, Zagora, Tata, Tinghir, and Errachidia. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions due to the potential hazards associated with such weather conditions.

Furthermore, similar weather patterns are expected to persist on Saturday, with wind gusts fluctuating between 80 and 90 km/h (50 to 56 mph). This will occur from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM in the provinces of Midelt, Taourirt, Guercif, Boulemane, Tinghir, Zagora, Errachidia, Figuig, Berkane, Jerada, and Oujda-Angad.