Rwanda: Amahoro Stadium Gets FIFA Green Light to Host Games

World football governing body (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have approved Rwanda's newly-refurbished Amahoro Stadium to host international football competitions.

The football bodies believe the stadium, whose capacity increased by 45,000 up from 25,000 seats before upgrade, meets all international standards.

A letter signed by CAF on June 13 indicates that ultra-modern facility has been cleared to host international games after a series of inspections by CAF officials who described as 'one of the best venues in the African continent.'

"Following the review of the report by CAF, please note that the stadium is approved for use in all competitions upcoming CAF/FIFA competitions since it meets all the set minimum CAF stadium requirements to host such matches," a statement issued by CAF reads in part.

ALSO READ: New-look Amahoro Stadium to be inaugurated on July 4

The renovation of the ultra-modern stadium started in August 2022 and contracted construction companies SUMMA and Real Contractors are just putting final touches before handing it over to the government.

Amahoro Stadium's certification comes just three days before hosting the first football match which will see local arch rivals APR FC and Rayon Sports lock horns on Saturday, June 15.

The official inauguration of the stadium will take place on July 4, coinciding with the 30th Liberation Day celebration.

Rwanda could host first international matches in September when the qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 begins. It was also confirmed to host the much-anticipated Veterans Club World Championship slated for September 1-10.

League champions APR FC and Peace Cup winners Police FC could also play their home matches at the facility as the pair prepare to represent the country in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.