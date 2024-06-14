Rwanda: City of Kigali Resumes Mulindi-Gasogi-Rusororo Road Construction

The Construction of Mulindi Gasogi-Rusororo-Kabuga centre road has resumed.

The City of Kigali Mayor, Samuel Dusengiyumva, on Thursday, June 13, visited the 10.9-kilometer road as construction works resumed.

Dusengiyumva tasked the contractor to fast-track construction works for the road to be completed within a short period.

The road is part of a 45.1-kilometre-road network he pledged, in January, would be resumed and completed by the end of the 2023/24 fiscal year.

In May he said the completion was hindered by funding shortages saying construction works are expected to be completed within five months.

Resuming the road construction works follows the pledge by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on June 5.

The roads are part of the Kigali Infrastructure Project (KIP).

Construction works commenced in 2022. It generally entails the construction of over 215 kilometres of roads in the city. So far, a number of roads have been constructed as part of the project in different parts of the city.

However, after encountering challenges, construction works on some roads had been halted mid-way. Earlier this year, the Auditor General's report showed that the KIP project faced a funding shortage having only secured about a third of the more than $404 million that was required.

As at the time of the audit, in March 2024, the project was running out of time yet it still struggled to carry on, with only $150 million or 37 per cent of the required budget.