Rwandan Envoy to Brazil Calls for Laws Against Genocide Ideology

Rwanda's ambassador to Brazil Lawrence Manzi has called on countries to enact laws punishing the crime of genocide and genocide ideology.

The envoy made the call on Wednesday, June 12, during an event organised by the Rwandan embassy in the Latin American country to mark the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and honour more than million victims.

The commemorative event, held in the Legislative Assembly of the Federal District, was attended by Genocide survivors, Brazilian officials, and members of the diplomatic corps, among others.

Stressing the importance of commemorating the Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed more than one million lives, Manzi said young people should be educated the tragic history.

He asked all countries to support Rwanda in the fight against genocide ideology and denial, highlighting the need to criminalize genocide and genocide ideology in their national laws and to collaborate in educating the youth about the history of the Genocide.

Other speakers at the event highlighted Rwanda's commitment to keeping the memory of the Genocide against the Tutsi, the resilience of the survivors and the fight against genocide ideology to prevent similar atrocities from happening again.

The Executive Director of the Memory and Genocide Prevention Department at the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Veneranda Ingabire, discussed Rwanda's commitment national unity and reconciliation as a component of the healing process.

Ambassador Antonio Augusto, the Director of Africa Relations at the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil, commended Rwanda's ability to emerge the horrors of genocide, establishing itself as an example of reconciliation and development.

Augusto said that the world is responsible for keeping the memory of the victims of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in part by preserving memorial sites such as Nyamata, Murambi, Gisozi, and Bisesero, which are listed on UNESCO World Heritage List.