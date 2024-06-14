Rwanda FA Clears the Air On Spittler's Future

Rwanda's football governing body (Ferwafa) president, Alphonse Munyantwali has said that the future of Amavubi head coach Torsten Frank Spittler will be discussed when the right time comes.

The German gaffer, has five months left on his contract his future on the national team hot seat remains up in the air after revealing that no authority approached him in an attempt to extend his contract despite Amavubi stellar performances under his tutelage.

Rwanda has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since he took over in November 2023. The country now sits top of Group C, which also included African football giants Nigeria and South Africa, in the 2026 World Cup Africa qualifiers.

Munyantwali admitted Spittler has done an extraordinary job so far before saying that it is "too early" to determine his future.

"The coach is doing great but it's too soon to discuss his future at the moment," Munyantwali told the press on Wednesday, June 12.

"I don't think it is time to discuss it. But when time comes, we shall evaluate his performance and hold talks with him and you will know the outcomes," he added.

Rwanda had gone over two years without a win in competitive games until Spittler took over. In his last six games, he has won three, drawn two and lost one.

He has easily dispatched fierce opponents such as South Africa and Lesotho in the World Cup qualifiers.