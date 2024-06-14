Ethiopia: East Guji Zone of Oromia Region Working to Cultivate Better Crop Yields

Addis Ababa — The East Guji Zone of Oromia Region has been working hard to cultivate better crop yields, mainly maize in the upcoming Meher production crop season.

The regional state officials, including, visited maize cultivated on 26,000 hectare of lands in Adola Redde Woreda, East Guji Zone of the region.

East Guji Zone Administrator Negash Bulala said this year the zone has been cultivating various crops on 72, 000 hectare of lands mainly maize.

As the area is receiving adequate rainfalls this year, the administrator noted that farmers have been pursuing an intercrop cultivation approach.

He added the government has also made available a full package of fertilizer and improved seed that are imperative to enhance agricultural productivity.

Indicating East Guji Zone cultivated some 98,000 hectare of lands last year, he said, adding the zone is covering over 160,000 hectare of lands with crops and better production is anticipated.

He indicated that the zone has a potential of close to 1.3 million hectare arable lands, out of which over 400,000 hectare are cultivated.

Head of Oromia Agriculture Bureau, Getu Gemechu on his part said the region has been extensively working to enhance agricultural production and productivity and over 1.5 million hectare of lands covered by crops this year.

Some 28 million quintals are expected to be harvested, he indicated.

He explained that the East Guji Zone is one of the areas in the region that has actively engaged to maximize agricultural productivity and the regional government is committed to provide every necessary support for the farmers.

Including Head of Agriculture Bureau, Getu Gemechu, regional council speaker Sa'ada Abdurahaman, head of education bureau, Tola Barisso and other officials are witnessing agricultural activities.