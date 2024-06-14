Zimbabwe: Macheso Takes Birthday Parties Countrywide

13 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

After celebrating his 56th birthday with fans in Harare last weekend, Alick Macheso's management wants to hold similar parties countrywide.

Macheso's publicist, Tich Makamadze said the sungura ace's move is a way of returning the favour to loyal fans.

The development comes at a time when he is also celebrating 26 years at the helm of Orchestra Mberikwazvo after leaving Khiama Boys in 1998.

"We are taking the celebrations countrywide as a way of appreciating our fans who have been there for us for 26 years," said Makahamadze.

"Orchestra Mberikwazvo is a big institution owned by fans and we ought to honour our fans with provincial tours.

"This weekend we are holding two shows in Kwekwe (Gulez Gardens) and Zvishavane (Ya FM Radio Park) as we honour our fans in Midlands.

Meanwhile, the publicist assured fans that they were now ready for the launch of their 12th album at Alex Sports Club.

Initially the album was set to be launched on June 7 before it was postponed to August due to the cold weather.

