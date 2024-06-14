Rwanda: Breaking Barriers - the Remarkable Journey of a Trailblazing Female Engineer

Celine Uwimana, one of the only two women who graduated from University of Rwanda in a class of hundred men in 2000, is currently among prominent engineers behind Kigali's skylines and other cities.

Raised in a rural Rwandan village in Nyamasheke, Gatare, Macuba, with limited opportunities, she never dreamt of becoming an engineer.

In her primary school days, math was her strongest subject, but there weren't options to choose specific fields of study. Teaching, a natural path for those excelling in math, didn't appeal to her shy nature.

Everything changed when she learned about engineering, a concept entirely new to her.

Earlier life and career

Despite never encountering an engineer in her village, the idea of applying her math skills in a practical way sparked her interest.

Encouraged by this newfound passion, Uwimana took the entrance exams and beat the odds to secure a spot at the University of Rwanda after she finished her secondary school education in 1996.

"We had two exams back then: one for high school graduation and another for university admission. I took the exam without consulting my family, and when I passed, I went home to tell them the good news. However, they didn't understand why I wanted to continue studying when I could have easily become a teacher in our neighborhood like most people who had the opportunity to go to school," Uwimana narrates.

Back then, engineering was a male-dominated field. Her class began with imbalance: 108 boys to only 6 girls. By graduation in 2000, only 36 students remained, and Cecile became one of just two women engineers in her graduating class.

Her early career was met with challenges. The first internship after college placed her under the wing of an experienced engineer with over 35 years of experience.

It was an invaluable learning opportunity, those early days were defined by ancient engineering systems, but Uwimana embraced the challenge and her inherent curiosity fueled her growing passion for the field.

"In the early days of my career, initially I struggled with some things especially coming from a Christian background, I was very reserved and shy as a person and I couldn't even wear pants however with time I overcame my own reservations because practicality was essential for my job," Uwimana continues.

Challenges

A turning point came in 2013 with the introduction of a new law requiring engineers to join the Institute of Engineers in Rwanda (IER) for professional practice.

Uwimana was among the first members, securing membership number 12.

"The IER aimed to unite Rwandan engineers and develop the country's engineering sector, although membership was expensive and joining required a person to part with Rwf250,000 annually at the time. I wasn't sure I wanted to join immediately but my husband kept encouraging me to join saying that it will pay off in the long term," Uwimana says.

Being an early member allowed her to connect with a vast network of engineers and contribute to shaping the institute's foundation.

Her dedication was further solidified by a three-year term on the IER's governing board, where she focused on promoting the institute, establishing internal regulations, and raising awareness among engineers to join.

For Uwimana, her journey was not without challenges; sexism showed its ugly head with her first employer, who occasionally limited her field assignment due to her gender, limiting her learning and growth chances.

The demanding and irregular schedule of engineering, including late nights to meet project deadlines, also conflicted with her family life.

Fortunately, her husband was a pillar of support and understanding.

Balancing childcare and breastfeeding with a career that demanded her utmost attention, especially when her children were young, presented significant challenges.

Aspirations

"Overcoming societal stereotypes about women in construction was another battle, People clung to the belief that a woman's presence on a construction site would hinder progress," Uwimana said.

Despite these challenges, Uwimana persevered, paving the way for future generations of women engineers.

Today, with 24 years of experience under her belt, Uwimana aspires to learn more about current technologies, having witnessed the limited use of computers and design software in her early career.

Sharing her knowledge and inspiring others to develop the same love for engineering she possesses brings her immense satisfaction.

Her primary mission is to ensure young women considering engineering don't face the same obstacles she did. She aspires to be a role model, demonstrating that women can excel in engineering while maintaining a fulfilling family life.

Drawing from her faith as a pastor's wife, Uwimana values active listening and helping others.

A future dream she cherishes is returning to her village to inspire young children, particularly girls, to pursue engineering. Given her own experience as one of the first university graduates in her family, she wants to empower the next generation to dream big and chase their passions.