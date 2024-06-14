South Africa: Tyla and Her Team Shut Down 'Black vs Coloured' Debate During The Breakfast Club Interview

14 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

South African songstress Tyla has been working hard to promote her debut album.

With an itinerary of interviews lined up, the Water singer has already perfected the art of good PR. One question she constantly gets asked is about her ethnicity.

American fans in particular are especially interested in what she identifies as. But every time she tries to explain her Coloured roots, it ends up being a huge debate and she finds herself trending on social media.

Her latest interview proved no different. While appearing on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God asked her about the Black versus Coloured woman debate.

Without sounding like a broken record, she promptly turned to her team and they quickly shut things down.

Shortly after the interview, Tyla took to social media to clear things up, saying that she never denied her blackness.

South African fans rallied behind her and praised her calm demeanour during her The Breakfast Club appearance.

An X user asked: "Even artists are forced to explain their own race. How are we in 2024 and this type of statement is still relevant?"

Another said: "u really didn't need to explain urself, people need to educate themselves before saying anything. google exists and they're a search away, they need to leave u alone."

US musician Steven could relate 100%: "I honestly hate that you even had to explain yourself. This kinda thing always happens to mixed people and it's honestly one of my biggest pet peeves. People need to educate themselves. Learn history. Learn biology."

Commenting on Tyla's opening line, a fan responded: "the 'yoh guys' my good sis is tired."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fame Frenzy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.