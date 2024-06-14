South Africa: Tyla and Her Team Shut Down 'Black vs Coloured' Debate During The Breakfast Club Interview

South African songstress Tyla has been working hard to promote her debut album.

With an itinerary of interviews lined up, the Water singer has already perfected the art of good PR. One question she constantly gets asked is about her ethnicity.

American fans in particular are especially interested in what she identifies as. But every time she tries to explain her Coloured roots, it ends up being a huge debate and she finds herself trending on social media.

Her latest interview proved no different. While appearing on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God asked her about the Black versus Coloured woman debate.

Without sounding like a broken record, she promptly turned to her team and they quickly shut things down.

Shortly after the interview, Tyla took to social media to clear things up, saying that she never denied her blackness.

South African fans rallied behind her and praised her calm demeanour during her The Breakfast Club appearance.

An X user asked: "Even artists are forced to explain their own race. How are we in 2024 and this type of statement is still relevant?"

Another said: "u really didn't need to explain urself, people need to educate themselves before saying anything. google exists and they're a search away, they need to leave u alone."

US musician Steven could relate 100%: "I honestly hate that you even had to explain yourself. This kinda thing always happens to mixed people and it's honestly one of my biggest pet peeves. People need to educate themselves. Learn history. Learn biology."

Commenting on Tyla's opening line, a fan responded: "the 'yoh guys' my good sis is tired."