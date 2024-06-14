South Africa: Julius Malema Says EFF's Days of Disrupting Parliament Are Over

analysis

In a significant shift from its usual approach, EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that the party will no longer disrupt parliamentary proceedings and will instead focus on playing a robust opposition role. This announcement was made as the formation of a national government of unity (GNU) appeared to be progressing without the EFF's involvement.

The EFF, known for its dramatic disruptions in the National Assembly, has often been ejected from the House for its protests. However, at a media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, Malema outlined the party's new direction.

"We will fully participate in this Parliament," he said. "This time, we have taken a decision not to play the role of disruption [but] that of being robust and engaging to a point where we follow up that which was rejected illegally in Parliament through peaceful protests on the streets."

This move is regarded as a response to the evolving political landscape in which the EFF is increasingly being sidelined in coalition talks. Malema confirmed that the EFF had met the ANC and proposed taking key parliamentary roles, including the Speaker or Deputy Speaker positions, and suggested Floyd Shivambu as the chairperson of the Finance Committee.

The ANC's...