South Africa: Alan Winde's New Western Cape Government Rings the Changes

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has switched things up in his new cabinet, including the appointment of new finance MEC Deidré Baartman.

The post-election cabinet was announced on Thursday following the swearing-in of 42 members of the provincial legislature. Winde was re-elected premier, followed by the election of Daylin Mitchell and Reagan Allen as speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

"It is not always easy in democracies around the world to get another term, and especially to get a second term where the citizens give you the same number of seats in parliament as you had in the previous term... that makes the responsibility, in my eyes, even greater," said Winde.

New faces

One of the biggest changes in Winde's new cabinet is the appointment of Deidré Baartman as finance MEC. She was previously the DA's deputy chief whip in the legislature and committee chair of education.

Announcing her appointment, Winde said: "I really believe in giving opportunities to young people to shape our next 30 years of democracy."

Winde said that with more people coming into the Western Cape for better services and a well-run government, Baartman - a lawyer - would need her fighting spirit.

"We are going to take on...