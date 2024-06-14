South Africa's 2024 Election Holds Key Lessons for Democratic Maturity in Africa

13 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Noelle Nwokolo

The maturity of democracy hinges on the active participation of an informed electorate, the integrity of the electoral process and the willingness of political leaders to collaborate for the common good.

The recent South African election has provided a profound illustration of the strides made in democratic maturity and the evolving power of the people's vote.

As Ghana prepares to execute its ultimate demonstration of democracy - elections in December 2024 - it is essential to draw lessons from South Africa's experience. Here, the key takeaway is the increasing belief in the value of the vote and its potential to effect change and accurately reflect the electorate's preferences.

In his speech following the election, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised his country's democratic evolution:

"What this election has made plain is that the people of South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs. They expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, to act and work together for the good of everyone.

"Our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our Constitution and address whatever challenges we encounter peacefully and in accordance with the prescripts of our Constitution and the rule of law."

Ghana today

Since its democratic transition in 1992, Ghana has been hailed as a beacon of democracy in West Africa, making significant strides...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.