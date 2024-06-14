South Africa's 2024 Election Holds Key Lessons for Democratic Maturity in Africa

analysis

The maturity of democracy hinges on the active participation of an informed electorate, the integrity of the electoral process and the willingness of political leaders to collaborate for the common good.

The recent South African election has provided a profound illustration of the strides made in democratic maturity and the evolving power of the people's vote.

As Ghana prepares to execute its ultimate demonstration of democracy - elections in December 2024 - it is essential to draw lessons from South Africa's experience. Here, the key takeaway is the increasing belief in the value of the vote and its potential to effect change and accurately reflect the electorate's preferences.

In his speech following the election, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised his country's democratic evolution:

"What this election has made plain is that the people of South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs. They expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, to act and work together for the good of everyone.

"Our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our Constitution and address whatever challenges we encounter peacefully and in accordance with the prescripts of our Constitution and the rule of law."

Ghana today

Since its democratic transition in 1992, Ghana has been hailed as a beacon of democracy in West Africa, making significant strides...