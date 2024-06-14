South Africa: Probe Into Zola, Soweto, Substation Fire Points to Vandalism

13 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Eskom has said vandalism was responsible for the fire that engulfed the Zola substation and left several areas in Soweto without power this week.

Areas including Dobsonville Extensions 3 and 5, Jabulani, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola, Zondi, Emdeni, Moletsane and Old Dobsonville were affected when an explosion occurred and a fire broke out at the Zola substation on Wednesday, 12 June.

Services were restored in some parts and Eskom said technicians were busy in the remaining areas, which include Emdeni, Moletsane and Old Dobsonville.

Health services

On Wednesday, Gauteng health department spokesman Motalatale Modiba said the fire caused minor disruptions to operations in health facilities in the affected areas and that a few were operating on generators.

"Services are continuing as normal at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital and the Tladi and Zola Gateway clinics," said Modiba.

He said contractors were on site assessing the Zola community health centre (CHC) after the generator packed up.

"The contractor is on site busy fixing the generator. The transformer will also need to be fixed, but parts have been ordered.

"At Zola CHC, other services are being provided except for the MOU and accident and emergency units that are still on diversion to Mofolo and Chiawelo community health centres," said Modiba.

Vandalism

Eskom has been battling vandalism of its assets for some time, not just in Gauteng...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

