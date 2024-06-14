South Africa: 'Market-Friendly' Government of National Unity Will Alleviate SA's Cost-of-Living Crisis

analysis

The rand should almost instantaneously appreciate towards R17/$. Petrol prices will drop significantly over the coming months, putting downward pressure on producer and consumer prices in general.

South Africa has dodged many bullets during our young democracy, and this is a testament to the proven resilience of the South African people. The greatest test for us has been to rise from the ruins of State Capture.

Over the last few years, we were again tested during the Covid pandemic, the civil unrest of July 2021, unprecedented levels of load shedding, a cost-of-living crisis, and through all of these challenges South Africa's people still stand tall.

This election has yet again tested the resolve of our people, and the next few hours and days will enlighten us on the quality of our political leadership. In contrast, the next few weeks, months and years will enlighten us on the seriousness with which they take the will of the people. Preliminary evidence suggests that, as before, South Africa is likely to rise to the challenge.

Our ancestors have an interesting way of communicating. It wasn't long ago that South Africans experienced nail-biting finishes to the Rugby World Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations and the Netball World Cup, among others, which could have been some indication of how our resolve can be tested to the core.

Our sports teams epitomise...