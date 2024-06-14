South Africa: Media24 to Phase Out City Press, Beeld, Daily Sun and Rapport Newspapers, Say Reports

analysis

'We are in a new era for media where online is the name of the game, and print has become the past - not just in South Africa but globally.'

Despite at least two articles speculating on the rumoured decision to close down the print versions of City Press, Beeld, Daily Sun and Rapport, Ishmet Davidson, CEO of Media24, neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Instead, he stuck to what seems to be the same script he gave to Moneyweb and Business Day, saying: "Media24 continuously reviews its operations to protect viability and long-term sustainability within the context of its transition to an increasingly digital media landscape. We will also continue to consult with staff about any potential and subsequent actions and remain committed to following due process. We do not comment on rumours or speculation, nor on the details of any internal processes."

Journalist Jeremy Maggs, writing on Moneyweb on Thursday, claimed that four sources at Media24 had independently confirmed that the four titles would no longer be available as print publications and "the axe could fall in October".

Online era for media globally

Daily Maverick contacted City Press editor Mondli Makhanya but he said he was unable to comment at this stage. City Press is 42 years old this year.

A source at Media24, who did not want to be identified, said staff had not received any official...