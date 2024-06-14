South Africa: 'Great Day' for Conservation As Rhinos Reach Safe Haven in Greater Kruger As Part of Rewilding Project

13 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Thirty-two southern white rhinos were safely delivered to Sabi Sand Nature Reserve last month. It's a private reserve within the Greater Kruger system and is engaged in what is believed to be the largest rewilding of a species of that size.

Despite - or perhaps because of - a decade of poaching that ravaged the Greater Kruger open system, it was hailed as "a great day" when 32 white rhinos took their first tentative steps into Sabi Sand Nature Reserve in May. The reserve has become a safe sanctuary for rhinos in recent years thanks to innovative anti-poaching strategies.

"Our members and even myself, in my relatively short time at Sabi Sand, have personally seen far too many poached rhino carcasses," Sabi Sand manager Iain Olivier told Daily Maverick.

"When the first southern white rhino stepped on to the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve from this group, it marked not just a moment of conservation success, but a deeply personal victory for us as a reserve, our members, and our dedicated team who have tirelessly worked to protect rhinos in this area, often risking their lives both within and outside the boundaries of our reserve. A great day."

The Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, with the Greater Kruger Environmental Protection Foundation (GKEPF) and non-profit organisation African Parks - supported by game capture specialists Conservation Solutions - successfully moved the 32 animals into the private reserve.

This marked the first translocation into the Greater...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.