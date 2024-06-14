South Africa: Blow for MK As NFP Backs Government of Provincial Unity in KZN

analysis

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has pledged its support for a government of provincial unity in KwaZulu-Natal, dealing a blow to the uMkhonto Wesizwe party's hopes of governing the province.

NFP leader Ivan Barnes made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

"We wish to announce that the NFP supports and subscribes to the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) at the national level and the government of provincial unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal. We are encouraged by the level of engagement with the ANC and other political parties, such as the IFP, who have agreed to form a GPU," Barnes said.

Together the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP will have 41 out of 80 seats in KZN -- enough to vote in a Speaker and premier, who is likely to be the IFP's Thami Ntuli.

"In addition, we wish to indicate that we are engaging at the national level to ensure that we finalise key aspects of our participation in order to serve the people of this country. We have put forward the condition that this government of provincial unity will need continuous checks and balances throughout the next five years," Barnes said.

Service delivery

The party wants service delivery...