South Africa: 'No-Vote Party' Wins - Answering Your Post-Election Questions

analysis

We know this is a confusing, possibly nail-biting time and we are committed to being your eyes and ears as we head into a future that holds both possibility and peril in almost equal measure. We start with a Daily Maverick reader who questions the political legitimacy when about 24 million compatriots (of approximately 43 million who are eligible) didn't vote.

Q1. Eleven million people who registered did not vote. Another 13 million who are eligible did not even register. Can we really consider this a true reflection of the South African voice? Many of us have clearly lost faith in politicians, and that's a significant concern.

A. The "No-Vote Party" won the biggest vote, you're right. Victoria O'Regan had a hard look at voter turnout here. The long mile now is to understand why so many people turned away from electoral politics. South Africa's official turnout, however, is still regarded as medium to high, when compared with many other global democracies.

Q2. Would a government of national unity or a DA-ANC coalition be better for South Africa's future?

A. That horse has bolted. Most political leaders have agreed to the concept of a unity government rather than a formal coalition. Please read my article and see the graphic here, showing where the talks are at.

Q3. Does the ANC have enough seats to fill their extensive cabinet of ministers and deputies, or will some positions need to be filled by the opposition?

A. The ANC has invited all parties to a GNU and so it will have to...