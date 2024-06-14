South Africa: National Arts Festival Battles to Get Much-Needed Lottery Funding

13 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steve Kretzmann

The decision not to fund the country's longest-running arts festival was communicated a month before its start date.

One of the major funders of arts and culture organisations in the country, the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), has declined to provide funding for the National Arts Festival (NAF), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. The festival also did not receive NLC funding for its 11-day event last year.

This is despite the NLC having been a big funder of South Africa's largest and longest-running arts festival for 20 years.

Since 2003, the NLC has provided more than R86-million to the festival, which takes place every year during mid-winter in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) in the Eastern Cape.

The festival is a significant contributor to the economy of the Eastern Cape town. The South African Cultural Observatory calculated in 2019 that along with the 2,000 performers who travelled to Makhanda, the festival attracted 200,000 visitors and gave a R350-million boost to the impoverished local economy.

National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton said they applied in August 2023 for a multiyear grant "at the maximum threshold" of what can be awarded, expecting that they might receive a reduced grant subject to availability of funds.

But on 21 May, nine months later and a month before the festival starts, Newton said...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.