South Africa: Civil Society and Eskom At Odds Over Proposal to Extend Koeberg's Life By 20 Years

13 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kristin Engel

Civil society organisations have cried foul over Eskom's application to have Koeberg's operating licence extended for another 20 years - but the power utility insists that the nuclear plant is safe.

The Koeberg nuclear power plant faces a crucial juncture when its 40-year operational licence comes to an end in July, with Eskom pushing for a 20-year extension from the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR).

With just over a month to go before the licence expires, the NNR has concluded public hearings to consult on Eskom's proposed licence application for the long-term operation (LTO) of Koeberg. But civil society has criticised the process, raising concerns about the safety of the plant.

The concerns raised in these public hearings related to the lack of transparency, alleged incomplete studies and lack of impartiality, climate change risks, and concerns about emergency and evacuation drills that community members felt were not addressed properly at the hearings.

The NNR hosted three public hearings from 7 to 9 June in Table View, Athlone and Atlantis on the Western Cape, where community members and civil society representatives presented their comments for and against the 20-year extension. This followed concerns that the previous public consultation was insufficient.

Eskom's case for Koeberg

Eskom's nuclear support manager, Keith Featherstone, said that international experience had demonstrated that nuclear plants like Koeberg could safely, economically and reliably operate beyond the design life assumed in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

