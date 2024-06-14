South Africa: Controversial Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba Tipped to Be Sworn in As Premier

analysis

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is poised to ascend to the position of Premier of Limpopo, succeeding Stanley Mathabatha, amid a cloud of controversy and speculation, with the ANC keeping tight-lipped on the official confirmation.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has cracked the nod from the ANC to be sworn in as Premier of Limpopo.

Two sources close to the process who spoke on condition of anonymity have confirmed to Daily Maverick that she will replace Premier Stanley Mathabatha, who announced that his second term as premier had ended.

Mathabatha is on the list of ANC members destined for the National Assembly.

Ramathuba is among members of various political parties who will be sworn in as members of the legislature on Friday, with similar processes taking place in other provinces and the National Assembly.

Last week the ANC in the province held a special Provincial Executive sitting at Bolivia Lodge to nominate three names to be submitted to ANC headquarters at Chief Albert Luthuli House for interviews. According to ANC members who spoke on condition of anonymity, Ramathopha emerged as the front-runner.

Other names touted included MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Nakedi Sibanda Kekana, and her Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Gogta) counterpart Basikopo Makamu. Interviews were held from Sunday and by Tuesday, speculation mounted that Ramathuba had made it.

Ramathuba (50) has been MEC for Health in Limpopo for almost a decade....