South Africa: EFF's Nkululeko Dunga Gets Chop As Finance Mmc in Budget-Battered Ekurhuleni

analysis

EFF regional leader Nkululeko Dunga has been axed as finance MMC in Ekurhuleni. This could signal an end to the ANC-EFF marriage which has succeeded in removing DA mayors in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Mogale City. It is also possibly an early indication that the red berets will not vote with the ANC when the Gauteng legislature has its first sitting on Friday, 14 June.

EFF regional secretary-general Nkululeko Dunga has been axed as mayoral committee member for finance in Ekurhuleni due to "unforeseen misalignments".

This was announced on Wednesday night by mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

For more than a year the Ekurhuleni metro's finances have been on a downward trajectory under Dunga's leadership.

Dunga was in charge of the R51.2-billion budget in the city where the red berets co-govern with the ANC, with the assistance of other small political parties.

Last week, the council failed to meet a 30-day deadline to pass a budget for the 2023/24 financial year as a result of continued infighting between the ANC and EFF.

"This decision is aimed at ensuring that we can effectively fast-track the completion and approval of the annual budget, a critical task for the continued development and growth of our city. Furthermore, there is a critical need to urgently turn around the concerning financial position of the city," Xhakaza said.

Before Dunga's axing, Xhakaza reportedly took away some of his powers, including the removal of the Department of Information and Communication Technology from his portfolio.

Xhakaza's announcement does not come as a surprise, particularly among opposition political parties, which had voiced concerns about the municipality's...