South Africa: Alan Winde Cements Second Term As Western Cape Premier, Saying 'I Don't Take This Lightly'

Alan Winde was elected Premier of the Western Cape on Thursday. Daylin Mitchell was re-elected as Speaker.

Alan Winde has officially been elected as Western Cape Premier, closing off a long process from being DA premier candidate last year. He won a convincing 26 votes out of 42 on Thursday 13 June during the first sitting of the provincial legislature.

The first sitting of the legislature was a process to elect a Premier, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

After the 42 members were sworn into office, voting began. In the first vote, Winde went against the ANC's Muhammad Khalid Sayed. Winde received 26 votes against the 14 received by Sayed. Two ballots were spoilt.

Commenting briefly after his election for a second term, Winde said, "I don't take this lightly..it is a privilege but it is also an honour to be able to take this position into the next term on behalf of the citizens of this province".

He then told the members of the legislature that as they go into the next term of office, all of them should use the house to bring innovative ideas and different ways of doing things -- both within roles of government and as opposition in committees.

Speaker and deputy speaker election

Daylin Mitchell (DA) was re-elected as Speaker. He...