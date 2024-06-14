Zimbabwe: CBZ Floats Lucrative Mortgage Finance Products for Diasporans

THE country's largest financial services provider, CBZ Holdings Limited (CBZHL) has floated lucrative Mortgage Finance products ahead of the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase.

The development will likely increase the chances of Zimbabweans living abroad owning immovable property.

The product offerings come at a time when most diasporans have struggled to secure financing to support their immovable property purchasing needs. This is in part prompted by the fact that local financiers cannot easily access credit because of the distant locations.

But speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at the height of preparations for the inaugural Zim Diaspora Property Showcase set to take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 13.

The premier showcase organised by Seeff Zimbabwe will provide a platform for diasporans to explore the property market back home and gain insights from experts in the industry.

Attendees will also engage with a variety of exhibitors in the real estate, property development, legal, finance, and construction sectors.

CBZHL Divisional Director Mortgage Finance Chenai Chiketsani said several exciting products will be unveiled at the showcase.

"CBZ Bank Mortgage Finance is the lead player in the provision of housing solutions; our aim for this event is to engage Zimbabweans in the Diaspora who are interested in investing in real estate back home.

"We have quite exciting products that we are offering to the diaspora market which range from financing for acquisition of stands, financing building and existing properties. This could be residential, agro-residential plots or commercial to include cluster developments. Those who would like to do property improvements are also catered for," she said.

Chiketsani is one of the speakers lined up for the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase. Registration for the event is free.

She added that as a provider of housing solutions, CBZ Bank augments the creation of housing stock by undertaking residential housing developments.

Other projects are available for sale in Gweru, Kwekwe and Mutare with a lot more coming up including Ardebennie, Barrington, Glen View and Mufakose in Harare, Ruwa and Beitbridge as the financier continues to leverage on Zimbabwe's land bank to provide housing.

"We are quite upbeat about our participation as the only exhibiting bank amongst our partners for success in the value chain, property realtors, property developers and building materials suppliers.

"The diaspora proposition is pivotal to the Bank's strategy as we endeavour to economically support and empower Zimbabwean diasporans through mortgage financing," Chitsekani said.

CBZHL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the diversified and listed financial services group which provides a complete range of financial services through various subsidiaries whose activities include banking, short and long-term insurance, asset management, and agriculture and property investments.