South Africa: 138 Boys Rescued from Fake Initiation Schools in Gauteng - South African News Briefs - June 14, 2024

138 Boys Rescued from Fake Initiation Schools in Gauteng

At least 138 boys were rescued and reunited with their families after they were kidnapped by bogus initiation schools in different parts of Gauteng, reports IOL. Tiki Kekana, the spokesperson for Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), said that two boys were found dead. Kekana said most of the kidnappings occurred in Tshwane with 69 of the boys coming from Winterveld. He added that the kidnappings were fuelled by ransom demands, which are typically made by school organizers from the victims' families. To address the growing number of illegal initiation schools, Kekana said that CoGTA has established an initiation monitoring committee, which collaborates closely with the South African Police Service.

Two Dead as Boat Capsizes in Cape Town



Two men died and one was hospitalised after their rubber duck boat capsized at Saunders Rock Beach in Sea Point, Cape Town, reports News24. Craig Lambinon, the spokesperson of the National Sea Rescue Institute said that rescue swimmers were able to reach the 29-year-old survivor and brought him to shore where he was transported to hospital in a critical condition. Lambinon said the boat had washed ashore and it did not appear that it would be recovered immediately. Sergeant Wesley Twigg, a spokesperson for the police, said that Sea Point police have opened an inquiry into the deaths. He further confirmed that there were no other individuals present on the vessel. The details surrounding the incident are currently being investigated.

Teen Cyclist Dies After Colliding with Stationary Vehicle

A Cape Town cyclist has died after he collided with a stationary vehicle in Beach Road, Sea Point, reports News24. Anelisiwe Manyana, the spokesperson of the Western Cape police, said that the 17-year-old from Bonteheuwel was riding his bike when he crashed into the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell, and the Pedal Power Association (PPA) CEO Neil Robinson identified the teenager as Calib de Kock, who cycled for the Phoenix Cycling Club. The Western Province Cycling Association said that he had a collision with a car door that opened in front of him.

