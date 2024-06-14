Morocco, China Set to Boost Tourism Cooperation

Rabat — Minister of Tourism, Handicraft, and Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatim-Zahra Ammor, held talks, here Thursday, with Chinese Vice-Minister of Culture and Tourism, Quan Rao, on ways of strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing the importance of cooperation ties and the strategic partnership between Morocco and China, in line with the vision of both Heads of States, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two sides expressed their desire to further develop tourism cooperation, says a press release from the Ministry of Tourism, Handicraft, and Social and Solidarity Economy.

During these talks, the Chinese Vice-Minister recalled Morocco's growing appeal as a destination for Chinese tourists, pointing out that new air links between the two countries could boost tourist flows between the two destinations, adds the same source.

For her part, Ammor expressed her desire to further promote Chinese tourism investment in Morocco, thus accompanying the momentum gained by Morocco, particularly in anticipation of major sporting events.

She also called on Chinese tour operators to integrate Morocco more fully into their programming, to enable Chinese tourists to discover the country's diverse tourist experiences, including culture, desert and seaside holidays.

In this context, the organization of missions to China has been proposed to promote Morocco to potential investors and major tour operators, according to the Ministry.

Following the meeting, the two sides convened to consider setting up a work group tasked with following up the recommendations made during the session.