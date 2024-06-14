Zimbabwe's Rich Fossil Finds Should Drive Heritage Tourism

interview

The dinosaurs -- the prehistoric creatures are long gone but the recent discovery of a 210-million-year-old dinosaur leg unearthed in the ground on Spurwing Island at Lake Kariba, north of the country has elicited a lot of interest among scholars and researchers globally. The Herald Innovations Editor Sifelani Tsiko (ST), speaks to Darlington Munyikwa (DM), acting executive director of the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe and local lead researcher of the international team of scientists that conducted the study leading to the findings on how the latest discovery could offer a glimpse into ancient creatures and promote heritage tourism in Zimbabwe.

ST: Mr Munyikwa you were the local lead researcher of the international team of scientists that conducted the study in 2018 leading to the uncovering of the dinosaur fossil. How many researchers were there and from which institutions?

DM: In this research expedition there were 12 participants -- local and international. Researchers were drawn from National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ), local tour companies, University of Witwatersrand (Wits) and the Natural History Museum of London.

ST: Can you tell us briefly about the expedition on the shores of Spurwing Island in Lake Kariba? What led you to choose this particular site?

DM: Lake Kariba lies within the Zambezi Karoo basin which is famous for fossil remains. New dinosaur named Vulcanodon karibaensis was found in the late 1960s on an island in Lake Kariba. The pulling factor was the earlier fossil discovery in Lake Kariba as well as reports of fossils around the area. Our first target was the island where earlier fossils were found. We then prospected most of the islands in the area including exposed rock surfaces along the shorelines. Spurwing is one of the islands we surveyed. The islands and shorelines were accessed through a boat called Musankwa which was our house during the two 10-day trips.

ST: How do you feel about the latest discovery of a new species of sauropodomorph dinosaur from Zimbabwe? What does it mean to you palaeontologists, the research fraternity and the country as a whole?

DM: It was a fantastic discovery. It is not easy to come up with something new to science hence such discoveries are important. This new discovery comes barely a year after the discovery of yet another new dinosaur in the Dande area in Mbire. The discovery after a small area had been explored indicates that there are opportunities of finding more fossils. It should be noted that dinosaurs were not living alone hence there were more animals and plants in the then ecosystem. There were also other forms of animals -- reptiles, fish, mammals, insects and plants.

ST: Musankwa sanyantiensis is the fourth dinosaur of its kind from Zimbabwe. Can you tell us briefly about the other three and the years they were unearthed?

DM: The other three dinosaur species (new dinosaur) from Zimbabwe include Syntarsus rhodesiensis (1969), Vulcanodon karibaensis (1969), Mbiresaurus rathi (2022) and Syntarsus rhodesiensis. It is the first new dinosaur to be found in Zimbabwe. The bones of Syntarsus were first discovered in Nyamandlovu in 1963 by students from Northlea High School, Bulawayo. Later remains were found in the Mana Pools Area, Lower Zambezi valley. The foot (tarsal) bones were fused for that reason it was named Syntarsus and rhodesiensis because from then Rhodesian. It was a small carnivorous dinosaur which walked on two legs and lived in a desert.

Vulcanodon karibaensis is the second dinosaur species to be found in Zimbabwe and it was found in Forest Sandstone on an island in Lake Kariba in 1969. It is an early sauropod dinosaur which walked on four legs but also exhibited rudimentary features. It was a herbivore. Mbiresaurus rathi, currently regarded as the oldest African dinosaur, was discovered in 2022 following research which started in 2017 in Dande, Mbire District. It is a bipedal dinosaur which ate plants.

ST: What could the existence of dinosaurs in the mid-Zambezi Valley tell us about this rich hidden heritage and life million years ago?

DM: Dinosaurs evolved and went to extinction during the Mesozoic Era about 220 - 65 million years ago. The presence of dinosaurs in the mid-Zambezi Valley shows that the sedimentary rock formation from which the fossils are found were formed during the existence of dinosaurs in the Mesozoic Era. These rocks were formed during the Gondwana landmass. Similar rock formations with closely related flora and fauna are found in other African countries, South America (Brazil and Argentina) and India.

ST: Historically, there have been few expeditions in search of dinosaurs in Zimbabwe and the region. Why has there been less interest? What are the limiting factors?

DM: Dinosaur fossil remains are found in rocks in the Zambezi and Limpopo sedimentary basins which are not easily accessible particularly during the 1960s when dinosaurs were first discovered in this country. The fossils were discovered during colonial times and the valleys were poorly developed and inaccessible. The liberation war worsened the accessibility matter. Lack of publicity on the existence of dinosaurs from Zimbabwe results in lack of interest in research on dinosaurs leading to the limited number of local professionals as well as funding opportunities.

The discipline is overshadowed by archaeology. Currently fossil research, preservation and presentation is only done at the Natural History Museum, Bulawayo and only taught at the Midlands State University yet other heritage disciplines are done at many universities.

ST: With the discovery of Musankwa Sanyantiesis, do you think there could be more interest to conduct palaeontological research expeditions now?

DM: Recent research findings in the Zambezi and Limpopo Valley are encouraging. A considerable number of fossil sites have been found at Sentinel Ranch, Beitbridge, Dande, Mana Pools, Gokwe, Hwange and Lake Kariba. Similar rock formations in countries like South Africa, Lesotho, Brazil and Argentina have yielded a considerable number of dinosaurs and their contemporaries. Through more research Zimbabwe has a potential of yielding more dinosaur material. This is buttressed by the presence of pristine and good exposure to sedimentary rock formations and recent discoveries of new dinosaurs in Zimbabwe.

ST: Why was the fossil named Musankwa Sanyatiensis? How is the naming done?

DM: Naming of new species follows the binomial naming system which includes the generic and species name (two names) all in italics. Iconic features in the research area such as landforms, names, cultural beliefs and norms, outstanding researchers are considered. In this instance, the local significance of Musankwa which led to the naming of the boat and the role the boat played was recognised to deserve the generic name. The proximity of the mighty Sanyati Gorge to the Spurwing Island was honoured in the species name as it gives sense of the provenance area.

ST: All the four dinosaur fossils are now kept at the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, the country's second largest city. Why were they not kept at the sites on which they were found or at new sites closer to the location on which they were found?

DM: Fossil recovery is the reversal of the burial process which takes place when for example a dinosaur dies leading to the fossilisation. When an animal dies, it should be buried to allow the fossilisation process to take place. Exposure of a fossil is through erosion. Once exposed, just like the disintegration of rock it is coming from, it will further breakdown due to continued weathering processes. The exposed fossils should be collected for preservation and study or else it will be lost. Because of its inherent values the world over, fossils are collected as souvenirs hence if left in the open they will be lost from science and consequently enjoyment by the public. That's why the National Museums and Monuments Act (cap 25:11) protects fossils. There is an exception where removal of fossils can be discouraged as it may lead to their damage. In such circumstances in-situ preservation is recommended. The remains can be properly exposed to allow the public to appreciate the fossilisation process as well to enjoy them. A good example is a dinosaur skeleton properly prepared in-situ at the Sentinel Range in Beitbridge.

ST: One local heritage scholar says our paleontological heritage adds to the attractiveness of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination. What potential is there for these fossils to grow our dinosaur science tourism? Can Zimbabwe be an important dinosaur tourist attraction destination?

DM: Heritage centres such as museums and sedimentary basins are important tourism destinations. Dinosaur collections at the museums and fossil sites therefore contribute to tourism attractions of this country. International researchers spend considerable time in the country doing fieldwork and studies by so doing bring foreign currency. Research done at Lake Kariba is a good example.

ST: Looking ahead, what do you think Zimbabwe needs to unravel its rich and hidden paleontological, geological and archaeological heritage? Is security and modern documentation adequate?

DM: More publicity on the dinosaurs from Zimbabwe should be prioritised mostly through research publications and exhibitions. There is a need to do more research work at the local level. This can be achieved through recruitment of more palaeontologists as increased funding for capacity development, research, equipment and visits to other museums and universities at global level. The local academic institutions should also include palaeontology in their curriculum. The country needs to put more resources into this category of science research as a priority. Zimbabwe heritage tourism is definitely poised for growth with adequate funding. Given the interest from both foreign and local enthusiasts after the publication of these dinosaurs it's obvious that if enough resources are there, enabling enough marketing effort, great results will be achieved.