Uganda: Museveni - Who Do Corrupt People Think They Are?

opinion

President Museveni has vowed to crush the corrupt who he says have forgotten the force and power he wields which can deal with them.

Museveni who presided over the presentation of the National Budget Reading, explained that the corrupt are doing a disservice to the public.

"Who do those people [the corrupt] think they are?" he asked.

"We are going to smash you, we have the capacity. Because I don't concentrate on those things myself, but now that they don't listen, you have now attracted our full attention, you will see. We shall crash this treachery, this is really betrayal and we are going to finish it."

Speaking from Kololo Independence Ground where parliament convened for the Budget Speech, Museveni said justice must take its due process "not just people shouting for to be accorded bail".

He had no kind words for individuals involved in swindling of public funds and misappropriation, renewing his vow to crush their bones. Museveni said he will employ all effort to clear the corrupt.

Museveni, who described the corrupt as a dangerous group, argued that these are disrespectful to the forefathers of the nation who fought for its liberation.

He says he could not understand how people accorded with leadership turn against ones they are expected to serve.

"As I said the other day, we are going to stamp out that corruption. It is really amazing how people don't see," he said.

"NRM is a very powerful force, I don't know how anybody can think they can play around with it, we are very soft, we uses soft methods, we are always talking. I am like a pastor preaching.

"But I don't know why they don't know that we got a lot of capacity, a lot of power which we shall use if necessary. I really can't get it because these corrupt people insult our heroes."

In what seems to be a pain point to him, the President expressed disappointment in the human rights emphasis on bail other than fast trial.

President Museveni explained that the corrupt ought to be very careful.

"Corruption is very dangerous, don't involve me in your struggles with the Commissioners, that is another matter, but corruption...."

Meanwhile, the President has asked Ugandans to live up to the task of working as the only way to elevate their living standards.

Museveni asked that the allocations in the agriculture, manufacturing sector and wealth creation programs be the answer to several of their cries.