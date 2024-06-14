Seychelles' Tourism Careers Fair Attracts Job Seekers for Diverse Work

Job seekers and young people interested in joining the Seychelles tourism sector were given a broader view of what careers are available in the Tourism Careers Fair held on Wednesday at the National Museum grounds.

The director for Human Resources Development in the Tourism Department, Diana Quatre, told SNA, "We felt there was a need to do more sensitisation work on what opportunities exist in the sector. More often when we hear someone talking about a career in the tourism industry, many think of service jobs such as waiting staff, barmen, or cooks."

The aim of the day-long activity was to show that there were many possibilities and opportunities available in the tourism sector.

Among those showing the career opportunities available to them were tourism establishments such as Four Seasons, the Hilton properties in the country as well as the national carrier, Air Seychelles.

Also present were those smaller establishments such as dive centres.

The director general for Food and Beverage at Four Seasons, Ali Al Hakim, explained that the establishment was taking part as it is "looking for students as well as passionate young individuals who will grow" with them.

Most of the visitors at the fair were secondary school students currently choosing a career as well as those already following courses at the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA).

"I have been applying for a job in the tourism industry since I dropped out of the Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education," Maria Joubert told SNA.

She expressed her hope of clinching a job as she was filling out forms from as many of the establishments present as she could find.

"I am hoping to get something after attending this fair because so far I have been unsuccessful in most of my applications and I have not been given the reason for my applications being unsuccessful," she added.

Meanwhile, Quatre told SNA that as this fair has a more "interactive feel, we are hoping to make it an annual event."

Tourism is the top pillar of the Seychelles economy, accounting for around 30 percent of employment and bringing in an estimated $960 million in revenue up to December 31, 2023, according to the Tourism Department.