Zimbabwe: World Economic Forum for Asia-Africa Look At Investments in Zimbabwe

The World Economic Forum for Asia-Africa (WEFAA), supported by the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwe, has led a delegation of 17 investors from Asia to Zimbabwe.

This saw 14 Memoranda of Understanding being signed across eight sectors, which is a significant milestone in WEFAA's efforts to support Zimbabwe's economic growth and development.

In a statement, Mr Rupture Kumwenda, a consultant under WEFAA said the sectors that received investment interest include agriculture and food processing, education, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction and wellness.

"The Mashonaland East Province's Manyame Rural District Council saw the most investment activity, with five MOUs signed in the agriculture and food processing sector," he said.

"This investment drive is aligned with the aspirations of the Government of Zimbabwe to achieve upper middle-income status by 2030.

"WEFAA's partnership with the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) has been instrumental in promoting investment opportunities in Zimbabwe. WEFAA will continue to engage with local and international stakeholders to formulate win-win partnerships," he said.

Mr Kumwenda said upcoming events included business symposiums across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces as well as the WEFAA Asia-Africa Smart Partnership and Investment Roundtable Conference scheduled for October 20 to 30, 2024, in India.