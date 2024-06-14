Zimbabwe: Harare Aligns Systems With Govt's International Public Sector Accounting Standards

13 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Harare City Council is in the process of aligning its systems with the Government's International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) by January 2025.

In an interview, chairperson for Finance and Development Committee, Councilor Costa Mande said he is confident that the city will comply with IPSAS standards as the local authority has managed to craft and revise more than 10 policy documents.

Some of the policy documents crafted by the council include the Asset Management Policy, Debtors Policy, Creditors Policy and Water and Billing Policy, among others.

Councilor Mande said the council has managed to acquire the Enterprise Resources Planning system (ERP) and by the end of June this year, the local authority will be on the system.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.