Uganda: Speaker Warns MPs Against Kickbacks From Accounting Officers

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has warned legislators to desist from accepting inducements from accounting officers as they are bound to falling into traps of corruption.

The Speaker's warning comes after the arrest and remand of Lwengo Woman MP Cissy Namujju, Paul Akamba of Busiki County and Yusuf Mutembuli of Bunyole East over corruption related offenses.

Ms Among, who chaired the second sitting of the first meeting of the fourth session, in her opening remarks disclosed how the 2024/2025 National Budget is a culmination of consultation from the different stakeholders guided by the constitution, Public Finance Management Act, National audit Act and Local government Act of 1997.

According to the Speaker, the 2024/2025 budget is a product of complementary working relationship between the three arms of government.

The Speaker also used the platform of budget reading to warn members against accepting inducements from accounting officers as they are bound to fall into traps of corruption.

The Speaker who demanded accounting officers exercise their duties diligently by utilising well public resources, expressed concernsthat some still fear sharing information related to influence peddling in manipulating their budgets.

"Its unfortunate that some Accounting officers have decided to keep silent on issues related to influence of manipulation of the budget," Ms Among said.