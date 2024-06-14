Uganda: Legislators, District Leaders Urged to Monitor Govt Programmes

Kampala, Uganda — Members of Parliament have been urged to work closely with district leaders in monitoring government programmes to ensure successful implementation.

The State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Florence Nambozo Wamala, noted that many programmes initiated by government in districts across the county are not progressing as they should be.

"One of the challenges we face in our work as Members of Parliament is that some of these programmes are not in our districts or they are not well monitored. We are going to appreciate what our role in ensuring service delivery to the people is," said Nambozo at the start of a three-day workshop for NRM whips, MPs, Local Councils and other leaders from Eastern Uganda held in Mbale district, from Monday, 10 June to Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

The event facilitated by Parliament under the Office of the Government Chief Whip focused on the theme: The role of regional whips in monitoring government programmes.

Nambozo said monitoring of government programmes is fundamental in ensuring they work for the public in key sectors of financial, health and educational development and climate change management, among others.

"I appreciate everyone who joined us in Sironko district for the World Environment Day celebrations themed on land restoration and climate resilience. Let us encourage environment officers in our districts to mobilise people to plant trees," said Nambozo.

Herbert Kinobere, the Vice Chairperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus and MP for Kibuku County, said the workshops for regional whips will be rolled out to other regions of the country to exhaustively delve into the theme on monitoring government programmes.

"The objective is also to assess the challenges hindering fulfilment of government programmes because we must appreciate that there has been a big gap in monitoring them," Kinobere said.

He added that the workshop will strengthen the capacity of regional whips in Parliament in executing their roles.

Patrick Opolot Isiagi, the Chairperson of Parliament's Budget Committee, emphasised the need for open and transparent discussions on budget priorities for local governments so as to give them more attention during the budgeting process.

"Budgeting is now programme-based and it must be participatory. We should ask the districts what their priorities, challenges and opportunities are so that we understand what needs to be solved immediately for the benefit of the population," said Isiagi.

Daudi Migereko, who served as the Government Chief Whip during the Ninth Parliament, noted that the Chief Whip works closely with the President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister and regional whips, and added that regional whips play a major role in promoting such synergy in ensuring successful government programmes.

Faith Nakut, the Napak Woman MP and Treasurer NRM Parliamentary Caucus, highlighted key party priorities that require adequate monitoring including increasing household incomes and reducing income inequality among the population.

She urged leaders at the event to actively follow-up these activities.

Evelyn Chebet, the Vice Chairperson of the Uganda Local Government Association (Eastern Region), raised concerns about the strict staff ceiling for primary teachers and health workers, yet government is building and upgrading more schools and health centres.

She also called for better budgeting for district leaders to enable them effectively monitor key activities of government.