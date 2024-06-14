Angola: Vice-President Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Counterparts From Zambia and Zimbabwe

Luanda — Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, received Tuesday, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, her counterparts from Zambia, Mutale Nalumango, and Zimbabwe, Constantino Chiwenga, with whom she discussed issues linked to bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on the Kaza project.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of their participation in the 3rd High-Level International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028", which takes place in this city.

On the occasion, Esperança da Costa defended the need for more effective intervention among all the countries that are part of the Kaza project, in order to find solutions to improve the availability of water to populations aiming at the development of agriculture, food security, improved health and the environment.

She added that the Republic of Zimbabwe proposed a meeting between ministers linked to the matter in order to identify solutions to resolve the matters.

"Angola is willing to embrace this proposal to improve the sustainability of our communities around the Kaza project", she highlighted.

In turn, the Zimbabwe Vice-President, Constantino Chiwenga, praised the Angolan authorities' commitment to investments in the use of water resources, with a view to greater access to water and the construction of hydroelectric stations.

He clarified that, within the scope of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 15 of them are related to water, health, food and nutritional security, as well as ecosystems.

The third day of the High-Level International Conference on the International Decade of Action is reserved for addressing "Water for climate, resilience and the environment: source for the sea, biodiversity, climate, resilience and disaster risk reduction (DRR)".

The day will also tackle the theme "Water for cooperation: transboundary and international water cooperation, intersectoral cooperation, including scientific cooperation and water, throughout the 2030 Agenda".

The theme on "Decade of action in the field of water: accelerating the implementation of the decade's objectives, mainly through the UN Secretary-General's Action Plan" closes the plenary, in which Heads of State and Government, civil society and private sector.