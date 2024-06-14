Rwanda: Who Is Mutesi Rusagara, the 34-Year-Old New State Minister in Charge of Public Investment?

Linda Mutesi Rusagara, 34, was on June 12, appointed as state minister in charge of resource mobilisation and public investment at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN), by President Paul Kagame.

ALSO READ: Kagame names new Finance, Foreign Affairs ministers in mini-reshuffle

Rusagara replaces Jeannine Munyeshuli who was dismissed from the position on June 3, a decision that was announced in a Communiqué issued by the Office of the Prime Minister. Responsibilities under her position include identifying and analysing strategic opportunities for profit-oriented public investments leading to the economic growth and transformation of the country.

ALSO READ: Rwanda reviews 27-year-old privatisation law: what's new?

Experience

Until her appointment to the Cabinet position, Rusagara was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agaciro Development Fund - Rwanda's sovereign wealth fund since September 2023.

The fund's vision is to be a sovereign wealth fund sufficiently endowed to improve the level of financial autonomy of Rwanda as a nation.

ALSO READ: Agaciro Fund celebrates 10 years, aspires to greater socio-economic impact

Earlier, she served as a Board Member of Capital Market Authority (CMA), from April 2023 - March 2024.

She was also the Managing Director of Kigali Innovation City - whose mission is to nurture and accelerate Rwanda's innovation ecosystem to position the country as a pan-African hub, from May 2019 to September 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other positions she held include being the senior consultant for strategy and operations at Deloitte Consulting in San Francisco, USA, where she was advising financial services clients on digital transformation, corporate innovation and divestitures, from September 2017 - April 2019. She has venture capital experience with Khosla Impact, a venture capital firm, in San Francisco.

She also worked in the President of Rwanda's Strategy and Policy Unit, from January 2013 to July 2015; and at the Bank of Kigali - Rwanda's largest commercial bank -- where she led investor relations; as well as held Board membership in Rwanda's Capital Market Authority (CMA), and BK Group.

Education

Rusagara holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) that she obtained from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, in USA, from 2015 - 2017.

She did her Bachelor of Business Science Finance at the University of Cape Town, in South Africa, from 2007 - 2010.