Somalia: Somali Minister of Transport and Aviation Discusses Road Safety With UN Special Envoy

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Fardowsa Osman Egal, accompanied by the Director General of the Ministry, Bashir Moallim Ali Hassan, recently held a productive meeting with Jean Todt, the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Road Safety.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the importance of cooperation and close collaboration in implementing preventive activities to reduce road accidents and enhance road safety in Somalia.

They agreed on the need to establish road safety laws to increase the safety of the Somali people.

Minister Egal expressed gratitude to the Special Envoy for his commitment to improving road safety in Somalia. She emphasized the importance of the close cooperation between the Federal Government and the United Nations in achieving this goal.

Road safety is a critical issue in Somalia, where road accidents are a significant cause of death and injury.

The establishment of road safety laws and the implementation of preventive measures are essential steps towards reducing the number of accidents and ensuring the safety of Somali citizens.

The meeting between Minister Osman Egal and the UN Special Envoy represents a positive step towards improving road safety in Somalia.

By working together, the Federal Government and the United Nations can make a significant impact in reducing road accidents and protecting the lives of Somali citizens.