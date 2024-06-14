Somalia: Somali Minister of Transport and Aviation Discusses Road Safety With UN Special Envoy

14 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Fardowsa Osman Egal, accompanied by the Director General of the Ministry, Bashir Moallim Ali Hassan, recently held a productive meeting with Jean Todt, the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Road Safety.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the importance of cooperation and close collaboration in implementing preventive activities to reduce road accidents and enhance road safety in Somalia.

They agreed on the need to establish road safety laws to increase the safety of the Somali people.

Minister Egal expressed gratitude to the Special Envoy for his commitment to improving road safety in Somalia. She emphasized the importance of the close cooperation between the Federal Government and the United Nations in achieving this goal.

Road safety is a critical issue in Somalia, where road accidents are a significant cause of death and injury.

The establishment of road safety laws and the implementation of preventive measures are essential steps towards reducing the number of accidents and ensuring the safety of Somali citizens.

The meeting between Minister Osman Egal and the UN Special Envoy represents a positive step towards improving road safety in Somalia.

By working together, the Federal Government and the United Nations can make a significant impact in reducing road accidents and protecting the lives of Somali citizens.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.