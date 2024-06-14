Somalia: Somali President Establishes Four New Specialized Commands for the Army

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant move towards enhancing the operational capabilities of the Somali National Army (SNA), President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, acting on a proposal from the Minister of Defense, Abdirahman Mohamed Nur, has issued a Presidential Decree establishing four new specialized commands.

The SNA Special Forces Command, led by Brigadier General Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh, will be tasked with high-risk operations and counter-terrorism. This elite unit will be responsible for conducting complex and dangerous missions to neutralize threats and protect Somali citizens.

The SNA Training Command, under the leadership of Colonel Ahmed Isse Ahmed, will focus on developing the skills and expertise of SNA personnel.

This command will ensure that soldiers are well-trained and equipped to carry out their duties effectively.

The SNA Reconnaissance & Intelligence Command, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Abdullahi Nur Beeryare, will be responsible for gathering crucial intelligence and conducting reconnaissance missions.

This command will play a vital role in providing timely and accurate information to support decision-making and operational planning.

These new specialized commands are part of a broader effort to reform Somalia's defense sector and enhance the professionalism of its armed forces.

By establishing these specialized units, the Somali government aims to improve its ability to combat terrorism, protect its citizens, and maintain stability in the region.

President Mohamud's decision to establish these new commands demonstrates his commitment to strengthening the Somali National Army and ensuring that it is well-prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century.

As Somalia continues to rebuild and develop, the establishment of these specialized units will undoubtedly play a crucial role in securing the nation's future.