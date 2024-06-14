Zimbabwe: 2024 Men's Cosafa Cup New Dates Confirmed

14 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

The Council of Southern Africa Football Association on Thursday announced that the 2024 Men's COSAFA Cup will be held from June 26 to 7 July.

This comes after the association moved the tournament from June 14 to 22.

COSAFA men's tournament will see 12 countries battling for honours namely, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Angola, Madagascar, Mauritius and hosts South Africa.

Draw for the 2024 edition will be conducted on Friday morning in South Africa as the 12 teams will be split into three groups of four which will see the top three FIFA-ranked sides South Africa, Zambia and Angola seeded in each group.

The format will see the top team in each group progressing to the semi-final together with the best runners-up.

Defending champions Zambia boast of winning the highest number of trophies with seven in the cabinet, one more than Zimbabwe who are on six.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.