Ethiopia's Aviation Sector Safe, Says International Civil Aviation Organization

Addis Ababa — The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has confirmed that Ethiopia's aviation sector is free from any safety issues.

The announcement comes after a comprehensive audit conducted by ICAO's team of experts in Addis Ababa.

The ICAO audit, which took place over the course of nine days, involved in-depth assessments across various areas, including inspections at Bole International Airport and other key aviation facilities, as well as a thorough review of the country's legal and regulatory framework.

The audit was carried out by highly qualified professionals, marking the first time such a comprehensive assessment has been conducted in Ethiopia in over a decade.

Civil Aviation Safety Director Asrat Kejela, who coordinated the audit process, hailed the results as a significant accomplishment.

He highlighted the country's longstanding history and reputation in the aviation sector, dating back to the historic first international flight from Addis Ababa to Cairo in 1946, and Ethiopia's status as a member of ICAO.

The director emphasized the extensive reform efforts undertaken in recent years to strengthen the aviation industry, contributing to this positive outcome.

He expressed gratitude to the various institutions and leaders who played a pivotal role in this success.

While celebrating the achievement, Asrat affirmed that Ethiopia's commitment to ensuring safe aviation operations would continue to be a top priority.

He also disclosed that the detailed audit results would be made publicly available by ICAO in the coming weeks.

The confirmation of Ethiopia's aviation safety standards is a remarkable milestone that not only upholds the country's reputation but also paves the way for Ethiopian Airlines to expand its global reach and accessibility.

This development instills confidence in companies operating within the aviation sector and reinforces Ethiopia's position as a leading player in the industry.