Ethiopia: Govt Creates Employment for More Than 3 Million Citizens

Addis Ababa — Minister of Labor and Skill Muferihat Kamil disclosed that domestic and oversea employment opportunities have been created for more than 3 million citizens over the last 10 months.

Muferihat noted that great emphasis has been placed on empowering workers to acquire the required skills as those who would be employed at national level and abroad.

In particular, the minister recalled that the necessary preparation for the deployment of skilled manpower to abroad is being done, she said, adding that eligible workers are being certified apart from providing training.

According to her, 314,000 Ethiopians have benefited from overseas employment in the last ten months of the just ended Ethiopian financial year.

Muferiat also explained that the employment was done in such a manner that the citizens can work while their safety, benefits and rights are protected.

As a result, more than 2.7 million citizens have benefited from job opportunities in the country and said that a total of over 3 million citizens have got access to jobs in the country and abroad.

Concerted efforts are also being carried out to create favorable conditions for citizens to register and enter the job market by establishing a digital system, the minister pointed out.

She added that an enabling environment has been created in the technical and vocational training sphere where young people can turn their creative ideas into technological products.

To this effect, Muferihat elaborated that 76 technologies have been transferred to production after contesting young entrepreneurs with job ideas to use their products for the growth of the country's economy.

The minister further explained that the government has also given due attention on creating more jobs by developing startups and enterprises.