Namibia: Police Call On Public to Assist in DNA Testing to Identify Accident Victims

The Namibian Police have requested members of the public, especially Rundu residents who may not have heard from their family members since last week, to contact the police.

Those with family members who were headed to Noordoewer last week to work as labourers at a grape farm are urged to come forward for possible DNA testing.

This is to enable the authorities to verify the identities of two men who died in a road accident at Okahandja on Friday, 7 June.

A case of homicide has been opened following an accident at the T-junction at Veddersdal, Okahandja, when a truck hit a combi bus and burst into flames.

Police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the driver of the truck indicated that he picked up two unknown men (hitchhikers) at Otjiwarongo, who allegedly came from Rundu and were headed to Noordoewer, where they work as labourers at a vineyard.

Shikwambi says the driver of the truck managed to exit the burning vehicle but the two passengers did not.

"The truck driver was since admitted at Okahandja State Hospital in a serious but stable condition," says Shikwambi.

She further says the remains of the two men are currently at the police mortuary in Windhoek pending DNA tests. "Efforts are being made to contact the vineyard/grape companies," says Shikwambi.

She adds that members of the public who think their family members may fit this description are urged to contact chief inspector Shatipamba urgently for possible DNA testing.