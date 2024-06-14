Namibia: Oshikango-Santa Clara Border Post Launches 24-Hour Operations

Home affairs, immigration, safety and security minister Albert Kawana and Angola's interior minister Eugenio César Laborinho will launch the 24-hour operations of the Oshikango/Santa Clara border post on Friday.

This was announced on Thursday by immigration executive director Etienne Maritz.

"This strategic move is aimed at enhancing cross-border trade, boosting economic activities and facilitating seamless movement for travellers and businesses between Namibia and Angola," said Maritz.

He added that the transition to round-the-clock operations at this pivotal border post symbolises a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"It further underscores the ministry's commitment to fostering economic growth, regional integration and improving the efficiency of border management.

Maritz requested that drivers use alternative routes on Friday between 06h00 and 14h00 during the launch, after which the border will be open 24 hours.