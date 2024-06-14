Namibia: Oshikango-Santa Clara Border Post Launches 24-Hour Operations

13 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Home affairs, immigration, safety and security minister Albert Kawana and Angola's interior minister Eugenio César Laborinho will launch the 24-hour operations of the Oshikango/Santa Clara border post on Friday.

This was announced on Thursday by immigration executive director Etienne Maritz.

"This strategic move is aimed at enhancing cross-border trade, boosting economic activities and facilitating seamless movement for travellers and businesses between Namibia and Angola," said Maritz.

He added that the transition to round-the-clock operations at this pivotal border post symbolises a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"It further underscores the ministry's commitment to fostering economic growth, regional integration and improving the efficiency of border management.

Maritz requested that drivers use alternative routes on Friday between 06h00 and 14h00 during the launch, after which the border will be open 24 hours.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.