Africa: Airtel Activates 2africa Submarine Cable, Boosting African Connectivity

14 June 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)

Airtel Telesonic, the wholesale arm of Airtel Africa, has announced the successful activation of the 2Africa submarine cable system, enhancing connectivity across the continent.

The initial phase links Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, ushering in a new era of high-speed, reliable internet.

The 2Africa cable, one of the largest subsea projects globally, aims to interconnect Africa, Europe, and Asia, bolstering digital transformation across Africa.

Airtel Telesonic partnered with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to achieve this milestone. ASN, a key player in optical submarine networks, provided the latest SLTE platform, PSI-SUB, known for its modular and future-proof architecture.

"Activating the 2Africa submarine cable is a monumental step in bridging the digital divide in Africa," said PD Sarma, CEO of Airtel Telesonic.

"This project highlights our commitment to advanced infrastructure and empowering communities in the digital age."

Paul Gabla, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of ASN said they are pleased to support Airtel with their cutting-edge SLTE equipment.

"This milestone underscores the power of collaboration and innovation in bringing advanced connectivity solutions to Africa."

The 2Africa submarine cable is set to transform Africa's digital landscape, providing unprecedented connectivity and growth opportunities as Airtel Africa aims to deliver innovative solutions to meet its customers' evolving needs.

